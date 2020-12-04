Analysts Expect Onto Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $150.35 Million

Analysts expect Onto Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTO) to announce sales of $150.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Onto Innovation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $150.70 million and the lowest is $150.00 million. Onto Innovation posted sales of $120.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Onto Innovation will report full year sales of $551.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $551.40 million to $552.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $619.05 million, with estimates ranging from $608.00 million to $630.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Onto Innovation.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Onto Innovation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $44.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.31. Onto Innovation has a 1 year low of $20.32 and a 1 year high of $45.86.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

