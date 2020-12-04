Analysts Expect Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) to Post $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) to report earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Plains GP’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. Plains GP posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 65.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full-year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $3.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Plains GP.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plains GP from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Plains GP from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plains GP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.05.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 454,053 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 28,819 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 390,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after buying an additional 55,500 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 2nd quarter worth $1,104,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 19,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 10,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

PAGP opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.16. Plains GP has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

