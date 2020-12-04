Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO)’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) in a report issued on Tuesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $6.13 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$66.04 price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. CIBC upped their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CSFB decreased their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$63.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$61.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$66.96.

BNS stock opened at C$66.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$59.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$56.84. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$46.38 and a 12-month high of C$75.59. The company has a market cap of $80.46 billion and a PE ratio of 11.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.16%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

