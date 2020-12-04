Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has $5.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $2.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Apollo Endosurgery’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

NASDAQ:APEN opened at $3.98 on Monday. Apollo Endosurgery has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $5.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $102.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.24.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 63.88% and a negative return on equity of 565.93%. Equities analysts forecast that Apollo Endosurgery will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prosight Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 12.7% during the second quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 379,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 42,683 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 3.5% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 65,300 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 9.5% during the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,043,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 90,405 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 100.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 153,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 1,688.6% during the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 279,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 263,436 shares during the last quarter. 28.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

