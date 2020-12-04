Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) PT Lowered to $20.00

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

APDN has been the topic of several other reports. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Applied DNA Sciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied DNA Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

Shares of APDN stock opened at $7.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.45. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $16.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.32.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 1,731.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 56,385 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter worth about $83,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 575.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,534 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.27% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in polymerase chain reaction-based DNA manufacturing that enables in vitro diagnostics, and pre-clinical nucleic acid-based therapeutic drug candidates in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.