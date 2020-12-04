Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 142,712 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,202,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,712 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.97% of Resideo Technologies worth $13,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 1,970.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $20.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 1.91. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average of $12.33.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.82%. Resideo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Resideo Technologies news, Director Jack R. Lazar acquired 6,666 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $99,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,780. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on REZI shares. Imperial Capital raised Resideo Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.31.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.