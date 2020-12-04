Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 62,790 Shares of Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) by 336.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,790 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.34% of Madison Square Garden worth $12,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 54.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Madison Square Garden by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

MSG stock opened at $177.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Madison Square Garden Co has a fifty-two week low of $182.47 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -172.35 and a beta of 0.87.

About Madison Square Garden

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

