Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 666,897 Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,581,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 666,897 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.28% of Hope Bancorp worth $11,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 344.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HOPE shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Hope Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hope Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

HOPE stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $15.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.69.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $135.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.48%.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.