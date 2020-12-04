Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Stock Holdings in New Mountain Finance Co. (NYSE:NMFC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NYSE:NMFC) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,288,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,868 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.33% of New Mountain Finance worth $12,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NMFC. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 697.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,425,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,200 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC increased its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 36.1% during the second quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,371,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,737,000 after acquiring an additional 363,690 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 23.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,528,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,198,000 after acquiring an additional 291,972 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the second quarter worth $1,760,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 7.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,071,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,243,000 after buying an additional 147,527 shares during the last quarter. 34.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. National Securities lowered New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet raised New Mountain Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of New Mountain Finance in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.85.

NYSE NMFC opened at $12.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $14.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.80.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a negative net margin of 17.83% and a positive return on equity of 10.54%. On average, research analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.93%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.49%.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

