Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Stock Holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,857 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.95% of Patrick Industries worth $12,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PATK. Telemark Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 200.0% during the third quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,256,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 493.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 238,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,580,000 after buying an additional 197,961 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 120.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,893,000 after buying an additional 132,810 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,044,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 100.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 216,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,808,000 after buying an additional 108,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Patrick Industries stock opened at $64.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.39. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $69.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $700.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.50 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

PATK has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,656 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $111,200.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 286,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,209,869.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Courtney Blosser sold 1,500 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $99,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,502.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,156 shares of company stock worth $344,880 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

