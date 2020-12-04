Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 215,771 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 38.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 778,834 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,771 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.72% of Simmons First National worth $12,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 1,856.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Simmons First National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Simmons First National by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 25.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Simmons First National news, CFO Robert A. Fehlman purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.42 per share, with a total value of $52,260.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,266.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SFNC shares. DA Davidson cut Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Simmons First National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

Shares of SFNC opened at $20.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Simmons First National Co. has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $27.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.50 and a 200-day moving average of $17.22.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $225.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.63 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is presently 24.91%.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

