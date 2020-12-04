Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 235,800 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,621,155 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 235,800 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.72% of Antero Resources worth $12,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 26.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,930,098 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,308,000 after buying an additional 3,753,858 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 3,893.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,324,196 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after buying an additional 1,291,039 shares during the last quarter. Georgetown University purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,942,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,923,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 24.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,594,519 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,130,000 after buying an additional 713,536 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AR shares. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.80 to $6.90 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.24.

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 4.48. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 58.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

