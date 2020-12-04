Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 59,957 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,957 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Energizer were worth $11,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENR. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energizer in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Energizer in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Energizer in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Energizer in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 33.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

ENR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energizer in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

ENR stock opened at $43.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.27, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.55. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.60 and a one year high of $53.84.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $763.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.99 million. Energizer had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 42.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Energizer declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 7,500,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid products.

