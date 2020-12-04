Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 640,752 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 220,041 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.77% of Steven Madden worth $12,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 57,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden stock opened at $32.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.44. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $44.04.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $342.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Steven Madden from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Steven Madden from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. 140166 raised Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Steven Madden from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.18.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

