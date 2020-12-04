Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Stock Position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 283.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 839,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620,801 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.87% of Gray Television worth $11,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 203,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Gray Television by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 54,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Gray Television by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 266,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Gray Television by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Gray Television during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GTN opened at $18.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.65. Gray Television, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $23.07.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $604.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.88 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

GTN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

