Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $11.26 Million Stock Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 199.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 190,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,001 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Integer were worth $11,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Integer by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Integer by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Integer by 1.8% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 326,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,623 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Integer during the third quarter worth $590,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Integer by 42.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 165,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,742,000 after purchasing an additional 48,840 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ITGR opened at $75.82 on Friday. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $46.01 and a 1 year high of $99.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.86.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.18. Integer had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $235.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

ITGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Integer from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Argus cut Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

In other Integer news, CEO Joseph W. Dziedzic bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.12 per share, with a total value of $290,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 79,793 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,569.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

