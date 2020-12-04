Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $11.53 Million Stock Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531,941 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,341 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.67% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $11,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CATY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 84.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,166,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,675,000 after purchasing an additional 533,305 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 13.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,003,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,428,000 after acquiring an additional 233,455 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 137.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 319,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,290,000 after acquiring an additional 184,994 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $2,199,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 103.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 158,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 80,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Director Jane H. Jelenko sold 3,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $108,718.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Irwin Wong sold 8,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $251,131.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Cathay General Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $29.42 on Friday. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $38.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $147.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.33 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.63%.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

