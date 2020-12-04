Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $12.40 Million Stock Holdings in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 722,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,535 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 2.39% of Nautilus worth $12,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nautilus during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Nautilus by 451.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Nautilus during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Nautilus during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 5,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $113,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus stock opened at $18.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Nautilus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $28.43. The company has a market cap of $570.08 million, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.31.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $155.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.27 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 7.36%. Research analysts forecast that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NLS shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Nautilus from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.07.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

