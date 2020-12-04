Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $12 Million Holdings in China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 67,237 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.27% of China Biologic Products worth $12,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. raised its position in China Biologic Products by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 2,962,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,665,000 after purchasing an additional 210,876 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in China Biologic Products by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 470,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,341,000 after purchasing an additional 23,355 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in China Biologic Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,199,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in China Biologic Products by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 139,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,265,000 after purchasing an additional 49,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in China Biologic Products by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 37,390 shares during the last quarter. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of China Biologic Products stock opened at $118.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 0.43. China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.91 and a 52 week high of $119.29.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $138.54 million during the quarter. China Biologic Products had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About China Biologic Products

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

