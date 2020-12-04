Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $13.02 Million Stock Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NYSE:HWC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NYSE:HWC) by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 691,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260,068 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $13,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HWC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock opened at $29.33 on Friday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $44.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.48 and its 200-day moving average is $21.66.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $318.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd.

HWC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

