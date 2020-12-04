Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $13.29 Million Holdings in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its position in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,964 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,176 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Vocera Communications were worth $13,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCRA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000.

In related news, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total value of $132,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,021 shares in the company, valued at $4,499,574.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total value of $461,189.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,836 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VCRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

VCRA stock opened at $34.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.48 and a beta of 0.09. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $36.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.20 and a 200-day moving average of $27.15.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $53.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.55 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

