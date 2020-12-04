Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Position in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 355.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 635,961 shares of the coupon company’s stock after buying an additional 496,313 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 2.21% of Groupon worth $12,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GRPN. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Groupon by 232,500.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,326 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Groupon in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Groupon in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Groupon by 83.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,807 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Groupon in the third quarter valued at $91,000. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRPN opened at $31.86 on Friday. Groupon, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $63.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.56. The company has a market cap of $917.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.25.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.82. Groupon had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Groupon, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

GRPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Groupon from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Groupon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Groupon from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities; health, beauty, and wellness; food and drink; home and garden; automotive; discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals, as well as deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel.

