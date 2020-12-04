Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New $12.39 Million Investment in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 294,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,389,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,171,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $713,237,000. 36.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $42.29 on Friday. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $34.80 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a current ratio of 7.52.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th.

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 463,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $19,454,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 463,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,454,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.88.

Royalty Pharma plc operates in the biopharmaceutical industry. The company operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry. It is involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties and royalty-related assets on various biopharmaceutical therapies.

