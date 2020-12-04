Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 78,512 Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 323.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,512 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $11,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XLRN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the third quarter worth about $43,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the second quarter worth about $47,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

XLRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $137.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.92.

XLRN stock opened at $118.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.76 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.37. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $124.01.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.52 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 157.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 438.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 23,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $2,103,556.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,504.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,772 shares of company stock valued at $6,758,556 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

