Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases Shares of 483,298 ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 483,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,300,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ABB by 3.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in ABB by 10.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in ABB by 3.6% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in ABB by 0.7% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 77,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ABB by 1.8% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 33,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 2.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABB. Berenberg Bank began coverage on ABB in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut ABB from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ABB presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $26.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.06. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $28.03.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, motion, and robotics and discrete automation products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. The company's Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

