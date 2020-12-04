Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Stock Holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 54.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,500 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.86% of American Woodmark worth $11,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMWD. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 27.3% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 641,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,404,000 after buying an additional 137,796 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 40.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,103,000 after purchasing an additional 118,695 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the second quarter worth approximately $4,186,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,039,000 after purchasing an additional 35,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the second quarter worth approximately $2,512,000. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

In related news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 4,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.61, for a total transaction of $357,421.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,131.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on American Woodmark from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine upgraded American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. American Woodmark presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.40.

American Woodmark stock opened at $87.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 2.28. American Woodmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $117.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.72.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $448.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.50 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 3.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.