Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 102,621 Shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,621 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.74% of PetMed Express worth $11,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PetMed Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PetMed Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PetMed Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of PetMed Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PetMed Express alerts:

NASDAQ:PETS opened at $29.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.79 million, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.21 and its 200 day moving average is $32.76. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.20 and a 12 month high of $42.88.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $75.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%.

In other PetMed Express news, Director Ronald J. Korn sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PETS. ValuEngine cut shares of PetMed Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PETS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS).

Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.