Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 202,944 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,162,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 202,944 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.80% of PBF Energy worth $12,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 256.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after buying an additional 1,000,923 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 222,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 45,158 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,014,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,392,000 after purchasing an additional 288,142 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 248,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 49,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

In other PBF Energy news, CFO C Erik Young acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,316.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Nimbley acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,857 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,913.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 340,000 shares of company stock worth $2,318,750. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $7.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $933.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.68. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $33.99.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.57) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s revenue was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. CSFB downgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $13.50 to $10.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PBF Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.02.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

