Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 317,790 Shares of SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its stake in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 518,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317,790 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.36% of SVMK worth $11,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of SVMK by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SVMK by 22.3% during the third quarter. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in SVMK by 35.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SVMK during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in SVMK by 4.5% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 75,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Get SVMK alerts:

In other SVMK news, insider Lora D. Blum sold 1,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $26,837.34. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 13,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $288,827.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,176 shares of company stock worth $635,276. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SVMK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on SVMK from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on SVMK from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SVMK from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.71.

NASDAQ:SVMK opened at $20.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.35. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.17 and a beta of 1.50. SVMK Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $26.24.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.13 million. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 24.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SVMK Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVMK Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

Further Reading: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK).

Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.