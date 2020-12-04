Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 3,400 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 241,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $12,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 105.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 95.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTX. Sidoti began coverage on Minerals Technologies in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Minerals Technologies in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Minerals Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

In other Minerals Technologies news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 11,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.46, for a total transaction of $728,669.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,978,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 11,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $726,602.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,987 shares in the company, valued at $5,168,559.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MTX opened at $61.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.69. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.28 and a 12-month high of $66.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.57.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Minerals Technologies’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.73%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.