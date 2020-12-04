Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 608,907 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 868,103 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 608,907 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $11,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 281.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,996,070 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $53,628,000 after buying an additional 2,949,637 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 13,861.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,750,949 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $23,498,000 after buying an additional 1,738,408 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 45.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,037,446 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $64,357,000 after buying an additional 1,253,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,337,840 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $132,905,000 after buying an additional 974,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 16.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,633,784 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $105,743,000 after buying an additional 927,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

NASDAQ VOD opened at $17.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. Vodafone Group Plc has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $20.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.5325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 6.1%. This is a boost from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 167.74%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.