Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 81,736 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313,758 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 81,736 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.40% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $12,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APAM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,865,000.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 38,650 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 18.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter worth about $213,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter worth about $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on APAM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

In related news, EVP Jason A. Gottlieb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $415,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,828 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,953.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of APAM stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.69 and a fifty-two week high of $48.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.40.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 124.34%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

