Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 94,709 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,749 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 94,709 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.07% of Paycom Software worth $13,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 41.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Paycom Software by 408.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 223.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.29, for a total transaction of $29,096,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.53, for a total transaction of $385,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 370,000 shares of company stock valued at $126,367,620 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Paycom Software from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $316.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.60.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $428.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $387.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $321.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 141.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.42 and a 1 year high of $437.00.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $196.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.38 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 30.80%. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

