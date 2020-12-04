Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,090,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,355,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,855,991,000 after purchasing an additional 345,628 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,365,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,725,046,000 after purchasing an additional 23,421 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,908,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,129,148,000 after acquiring an additional 389,726 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,536,000 after acquiring an additional 29,644 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,725,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,856,000 after acquiring an additional 162,205 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $374.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $416.90.

NYSE ROP opened at $409.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $406.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.31. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $240.00 and a 1 year high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.5625 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total value of $214,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,092.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

