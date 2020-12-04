Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trims Stock Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 493,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486,277 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.67% of Owens & Minor worth $12,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OMI. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 156.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 991,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after buying an additional 605,247 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the second quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the second quarter valued at approximately $458,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OMI shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $13.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

In other news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $222,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,527.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:OMI opened at $24.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.34. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.09.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is currently 1.79%.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.