Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product pipeline consist of TransCon Human Growth Hormone, TransCon Treprostinil, TransCon Insulin, TransCon Peptide and TransCon Ranibizumab, which are in different clinical stage, for the treatments of hormone deficiency, endocrinology, central nervous system disorders, infectious diseases and diabetes. Its technology includes TransCon which develop prodrug therapies. Ascendis Pharma A/S is based in Denmark. “

ASND has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ascendis Pharma A/S has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $176.15.

ASND stock opened at $164.92 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.61. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $178.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.74). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 55.72% and a negative net margin of 4,042.79%. On average, research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -7.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,040,000 after buying an additional 19,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

