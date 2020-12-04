Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) SVP Sells $193,545.57 in Stock

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) SVP Peter Ganz sold 2,549 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $193,545.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,153,524.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $73.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.88 and a 12 month high of $83.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.57 and a 200-day moving average of $72.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.36.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Ashland Global in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ashland Global from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ashland Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ashland Global from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASH. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 835.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 276,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 246,774 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Ashland Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Ashland Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

