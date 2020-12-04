Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) (TSE:ATH) Shares Gap Down to $0.16

Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) (TSE:ATH) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.16, but opened at $0.15. Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 10,922 shares changing hands.

Separately, National Bank Financial set a C$0.15 price objective on Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of C$0.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $79.60 million and a P/E ratio of -0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.16.

Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ATH)

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

