Atlas Mara Limited (ATMA.L) (LON:ATMA) Shares Gap Down to $0.41

Atlas Mara Limited (ATMA.L) (LON:ATMA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.41, but opened at $0.40. Atlas Mara Limited (ATMA.L) shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 765 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $547,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.40.

About Atlas Mara Limited (ATMA.L) (LON:ATMA)

Atlas Mara Limited is a private equity firm specializing in potential and bolt-on acquisitions. The firm prefers to invest in the sub-Saharan African market, though it also invests outside Africa. It considers investments in the financial services sector. The firm was formerly known as Atlas Mara Co Nvest Ltd.

