Aurubis AG (NDA.F) (ETR:NDA) PT Set at €80.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Aurubis AG (NDA.F) (ETR:NDA) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NDA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Independent Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Warburg Research set a €60.40 ($71.06) price objective on shares of Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €56.93 ($66.97).

Get Aurubis AG (NDA.F) alerts:

Aurubis AG (NDA.F) stock opened at €67.84 ($79.81) on Monday. Aurubis AG has a twelve month low of €30.05 ($35.35) and a twelve month high of €65.10 ($76.59). The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of €60.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of €58.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.94.

Aurubis AG (NDA.F) Company Profile

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis AG (NDA.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.