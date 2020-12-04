AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) PT Set at €27.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CS. UBS Group set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €21.80 ($25.65) price target on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.50 ($28.82) price target on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.44 ($26.40) price target on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €22.94 ($26.99).

EPA CS opened at €19.86 ($23.36) on Monday. AXA SA has a one year low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a one year high of €27.69 ($32.58). The business’s fifty day moving average is €16.79 and its 200-day moving average is €17.00.

AXA SA (CS.PA) Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

