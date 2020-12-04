Baader Bank Reiterates “€17.00” Price Target for CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) (ETR:CCAP)

Baader Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) (ETR:CCAP) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €35.60 ($41.88).

Get CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) alerts:

Shares of CCAP opened at €15.05 ($17.71) on Monday. CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. has a 52-week low of €11.70 ($13.76) and a 52-week high of €45.80 ($53.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.38, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €17.00. The firm has a market cap of $386.27 million and a PE ratio of 5.05.

CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) Company Profile

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

Featured Article: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.