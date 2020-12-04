Bank of Georgia Group PLC (BGEO.L) (LON:BGEO) Insider Sells £9,600 in Stock

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (BGEO.L) (LON:BGEO) insider Hanna-Leena Loikkanen sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,200 ($15.68), for a total value of £9,600 ($12,542.46).

Shares of LON:BGEO opened at GBX 1,216 ($15.89) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,022.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 951.62. Bank of Georgia Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 690 ($9.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,845 ($24.11).

About Bank of Georgia Group PLC (BGEO.L)

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, BNB, and Other Banking Business segments. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, and SOLO brands.

