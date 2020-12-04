Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.57 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Bank of Montreal in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.90.

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $75.90 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $38.31 and a twelve month high of $79.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.72.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMO. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,800,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $681,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408,969 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,099,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,230,000 after purchasing an additional 275,950 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,094,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,550,000 after purchasing an additional 881,752 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,080,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,918,000 after purchasing an additional 76,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,080,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,938,000 after purchasing an additional 443,398 shares during the last quarter. 32.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.796 per share. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 55.50%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.