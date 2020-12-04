Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Buys New Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,659 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $11,522,000. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.4% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. DRH Investments Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 5.1% during the second quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,124,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 14.9% during the third quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,593,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,587.67.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 8 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,303.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,613 shares of company stock valued at $45,262,469 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,186.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,176.19 and a 200-day moving average of $3,025.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1,598.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

