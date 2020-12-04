Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Banner in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.02. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Banner’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Banner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Banner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Shares of BANR stock opened at $44.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Banner has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $59.64.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. Banner had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $149.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.88 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Banner’s payout ratio is 37.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Banner by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,505 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Banner in the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Banner by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 577,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,646,000 after purchasing an additional 42,186 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Banner by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 103,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 24,143 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Banner by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 11,441 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

