Barclays Analysts Give BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) a €60.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

BAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Baader Bank set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €56.94 ($66.99).

Shares of ETR BAS opened at €60.66 ($71.36) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26. BASF SE has a 52-week low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a 52-week high of €69.80 ($82.12). The business’s 50 day moving average is €54.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is €51.85.

About BASF SE (BAS.F)

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

