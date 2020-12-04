Barclays Downgrades Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) to Neutral

Barclays lowered shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $45.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $38.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CARR. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Sunday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.87.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $36.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $41.48.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at about $6,270,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,656,000. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 362,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,064,000 after buying an additional 25,076 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $513,000. Institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

