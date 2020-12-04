Barclays Reiterates €425.00 Price Target for ASML (EPA:ASML)

Barclays set a €425.00 ($500.00) target price on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €292.00 ($343.53) price target on ASML and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €375.00 ($441.18) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €408.00 ($480.00) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €325.00 ($382.35) price target on ASML and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €350.00 ($411.76) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €344.07 ($404.79).

