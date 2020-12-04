Benchmark Holdings plc (BMK.L) (LON:BMK) Insider Buys £10,800 in Stock

Benchmark Holdings plc (BMK.L) (LON:BMK) insider Septima Maguire acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of £10,800 ($14,110.27).

Shares of Benchmark Holdings plc (BMK.L) stock opened at GBX 65 ($0.85) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 52.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 43.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.11 million and a PE ratio of -4.58. Benchmark Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 24 ($0.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 65 ($0.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.49, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Benchmark Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technical services, products, and specialist knowledge for the development of food and farming industries worldwide. The company operates through Animal Health, Benchmark Genetics, and Advanced Animal Nutrition segments. The Animal Health segment provides veterinary and environmental diagnostic services, and animal health products to aquaculture, as well as manufactures licensed veterinary vaccine components.

